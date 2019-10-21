Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes said Monday that Democrats don’t want a public impeachment trial.

Nunes made an appearance on “The Story” with Martha MacCallum, saying that House Democrats were creating a position that was getting more and more unsustainable. (RELATED: Nunes: Ukraine Will Sink Biden’s Campaign, Not Trump’s Presidency)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

MacCallum began the segment by asking whether Nunes thought President Donald Trump was doing an effective job of managing his own message, pointing out the fact that he has continued to hold campaign rallies amid impeachment talk. “Is he doing the right thing to sort of affect public opinion in the way that he wants to hear?” she asked.

“There is a lot of things that happened last week but the thing that is most important that people are not paying attention to, the whistle-blower is now gone, right? Nobody wants to hear from the whistle-blower. The Democrats don’t want to hear from the whistle-blower,” Nunes responded.

“The facts are not adding up for the Democrats. Right now they can be on an impeachment high that I like to call it with all of the mainstream media throwing gasoline on the fire, but eventually the truth comes out,” Nunes continued. “And right now, there is a lot of hearsay. There is no transcript. There is unprecedented secrecy.”

MacCallum pressed further, asking whether Nunes thought the process would ever be made public. “So will this sort of get ramped through without anybody ever seeing the transcripts that you are talking about or even see the evidence or will we get to a moment where there is a vote in the house and you see some of these people testify in an open way so that the American people can watch this process for themselves and make up their minds?” she asked.

“I don’t think they can,” Nunes said. “There’s not enough time for the Democrats to do that. The Democrats don’t want to do that. Remember what I said, they’ve got themselves between a rock and a hard place. They poisoned the American people with Russia. Then they said Mueller was going to really deliver the goods, he didn’t. Then they said they would continue the Russian investigation. That didn’t work out.”

Nunes went on to mention the Ukraine phone call and the whistleblower.

MacCallum suggested that a continued push to ram through the impeachment process without any transparency might work out badly for the Democrats politically speaking. “They don’t have that transparency on their side. They can’t say, ‘look we laid it all out for you.’”

“I really hope you are right, I really hope you are right, but at the end of the day, if there is impeachment, this goes to the Senate. In a public trial. So they are playing with fire here,” Nunes concluded.