A tornado touched down in northern Dallas Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The service tweeted it had visual confirmation north of Interstate 635 and east of I-75 around 9:30 p.m. CDT.

We now have visual CONFIRMATION of a tornado in Northern Dallas north of 635 and east of 75. Everyone in northeast Dallas needs to take shelter now!! #dfwwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 21, 2019

The Dallas metro area currently has over 94,000 customers without power, according to the electric company Oncor. There is no known time for power restoration, Oncor’s website states.

There “are trees and power lines down along with other debris” in the Dallas area, according to a tweet from the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management. They are asking people in the area with storm damage to stay indoors while the fire and police departments are on scene assessing the situation.

Both Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport reported general departure delays and arrival delays. A traffic management system is delaying arriving flights at both airports and some arriving flights are experiencing airport delays of about 15 minutes.

A tornado warning has been issued for areas surrounding Wills Point, Edgewood and Emory until 11:45 p.m. CDT, NWS tweeted.

There is concern a new one could form with severe storms moving into in Kaufman and Hunt County to the east of Dallas. Severe storms containing large hail and damaging winds are moving toward Kaufman at 35 mph, NWS said.

“These storms could become tornadic at any time! Take cover in these areas and downstream!” the NWS tweeted.

KFWS – 12:45AM CDT A severe line of storms containing wind gusts to between 60-70 mph will continue moving at 50 mph from Greenville, to DFW, to Hamilton through 2 AM. Small hail and frequent lightning expected too. Stay in your safe place! #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/UbUjLcE8Mj — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 21, 2019

By Amir Vera