Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul criticized South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for failing to follow through on a series of promises he made as Senate Judiciary Committee chair.

Carlson began the Monday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment by playing a clip of Graham promising to “get answers” about the origins of the Russia investigation.

“That’s a general promise, but Graham got more specific,” said Carlson. “He said he would find the truth with a series of actions. He would probe whether or not top DOD officials plotted a bureaucratic coup. He said he would subpoena Andrew McCabe as well as Rod Rosenstein if necessary. So far, Graham’s tenure has been defined by total inaction.”

Tucker noted that the inaction has extended “to the Ukraine saga as well,” with Graham having promised but still refusing to “summon [Kurt] Volker to the Senate to testify.”

Carlson then brought on the Kentucky senator for more insight.

“Not just any senator can do this,” Paul said. “So I can’t call committee hearing and drag these people in. Senator Graham has the power. He is the chairman of a powerful committee, the Judiciary Committee. Yes, I’ve encouraged them publicly and privately to do this.” (RELATED: Rand Paul Confronted In California Restaurant: ‘We’re Not Putting Up With Your Republican Bulls**t!’)

Paul told Carlson that he would love to see former CIA Director John Brennan testify. “I would ask him very pointedly, ‘did you talk to the British intelligence agencies and did you set up spying by foreign intelligence agencies on the president or the president’s campaign?’ I think he did and I think that’s against the law.”

“So everything the Democrats have accused President Trump of doing, you know, investigating a political rival with a foreign country, all those same questions should be asked of the Democrats,” said Paul. “Do they do that to Trump?”

Paul argued for a “wait and see” approach to Graham.

“Some people, and I’m not going to say Senator Graham, but there other Republican senators up here whose allegiance is more to the deep state than it is to the president,” he said. “I do think that Senator Graham does like the president and wants to get to the bottom of this, but a lot of us want to see it get started.”

The discussion concluded with Carlson wondering if Graham’s inaction could have anything to do with his disagreements with President Trump on Syria. Paul seemed to share the same sentiment.

There is an establishment both in foreign policy and also in the intelligence community. And the intelligence community truly is the deep state. The deep state has an enormous amount of power to look at individuals, and so when Senator Graham and I have fought these fights in the past, I have always fought for having warrants where a real judge in public has to present probable cause. Lindsay has always fought for allowing these to be done secretly.

Both agreed that South Carolina voters would likely disagree with their senator on these issues.