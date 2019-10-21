Justin TrudeauJustin Pierre James TrudeauIs Trudeau on the verge of a shocking reversal of fortune? The Hill’s Morning Report – Tempers boil over at the White House Obama calls on Canada to reelect Trudeau MORE is poised to serve another term as Canadian prime minister after his Liberal Party earned a plurality of seats in the general election, according to projections from CBC News.

The news network is projecting that the Liberals will form a minority government.

UPDATE: CBC News is projecting a Liberal minority government. — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) October 22, 2019

The official results will be announced once all of the votes are counted, according to NBC News.

Trudeau’s victory comes after polls indicated he would be pitted in a tight race against the Conservative Party’s Andrew Scheer.

A first-term prime minister with a parliamentary majority has not lost reelection in the past 84 years, according to NBC News. ADVERTISEMENT The prime minister received a last-minute endorsement from former President Obama last week after dealing with several controversies during the campaign. A report from Time Magazine uncovered that the prime minister wore brownface to a costume party in 2001. The prime minister apologized for that incident and for other times he darkened his face. “I shouldn’t have done it, I should have known better, but I didn’t,” he said in September after the Time Magazine report. “And I’m really sorry.”

An ethics commissioner also found Trudeau’s office attempted to protect the engineering company SNC-Lavalin from prosecution. The prime minister maintained he was protecting Canadian jobs.

Trueau promoted his agenda to fight climate change and instill social services, while Scheer advocated to abolish the carbon tax, Politico reported . Trudeau has said his first action after reelection would be to reduce taxes for the middle class, specifically people earning less than $147,000 a year.

