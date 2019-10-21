President TrumpDonald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is ‘on the table’ MORE on Monday dismissed criticism that his since-reversed plan to host the Group of Seven (G-7) summit at his Doral property would have led to an ethics violation.

“You people with this phony Emoluments Clause,” Trump said to reporters at the White House during a Cabinet meeting, referring to the constitutional clause that prohibits elected federal officials from receiving gifts or contributions from foreign governments.

Trump offered a lengthy defense of using his Doral resort near Miami to host next year’s G-7 summit, and lashed out amid questions about the backlash to his earlier decision.

Trump insisted that he would not have profited off hosting world leaders, scores of journalists and other staff at his family’s property near Miami. The president announced Saturday the White House would find a new location for the summit following criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“It would have been the best G-7 ever,” Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting, adding that he felt the eventual location would not be as good.

“I would have given it for nothing,” he said. “The Democrats went crazy, even though I would have done it free.”

Trump, who turned over control of his business empire to his sons but did not put his assets in a blind trust, again criticized former President Obama for his book deal and contract with Netflix, both of which were agreed to after Obama had left the White House.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyWhite House officials work to tamp down controversies after a tumultuous week Sunday shows — Mulvaney seeks to tamp down firestorm over quid pro quo comments, Doral decision Mulvaney says he thinks Trump knows people thought Doral decision looked ‘lousy’ MORE announced during a press conference on Thursday that the Doral resort would host the G-7 summit in June. He said the Trump family property was chosen after White House teams scouted a dozen properties as potential sites.

The announcement drew swift backlash. Critics called it a blatant effort to enrich the president’s family business.

Even some Republicans had expressed unease with the decision, viewing it as difficult to defend during an impeachment inquiry targeting Trump and shortly after the president’s withdrawal of troops from northern Syria.

Trump reportedly made the decision to pick a new G-7 summit location following a call with Republicans on Saturday.

Democrats have long alleged that Trump has used the presidency to bolster his business empire, citing frequent stays by administration officials and foreign representatives at Trump branded properties.

A lawsuit filed by congressional Democrats alleging Trump is violating the Emoluments Clause is working its way through the court system.