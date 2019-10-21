Donald Trump Jr. on Monday complained about a transgender woman winning a women’s cycling championship.

“You can never be woke enough!” Trump Jr. tweeted Monday morning, along with a link to a Town Hall article about the cyclist, Rachel McKinnon. “Sorry to all female athletes who spent their lives mastering their games.”

McKinnon, who is Canadian, defended her title at the Masters Track Worlds in Manchester last Saturday, after becoming the first transgender racer to win a world championship, and the honor of wearing a rainbow jersey, last year in the 35-44 sprint at the UCI Masters Track Worlds Championships in Los Angeles, according to Cycling Weekly.

She told Sky News on Sunday, “All my medical records say female. My doctor treats me as a female person, my racing license says female, but people who oppose my existence still want to think of me as male.

“There’s a stereotype that men are always stronger than women, so people think there is an unfair advantage,” McKinnon added. “By preventing trans women from competing or requiring them to take medication, you’re denying their human rights.”

Trump Jr. later tweeted in response to a user who wrote, “The ultimate male privilege is men being able to dominate women’s sports. All the gains women have made toward equality flushed. It’s sad.”

He said, “It’s funny because it’s true. Sad.”