President TrumpDonald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is ‘on the table’ MORE said Monday that he doesn’t want to have copies of The New York Times in the White House anymore and suggested he would terminate the subscription.

“We don’t even want it in the White House anymore,” Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityMegyn Kelly appearance on Fox News draws more than 4 million viewers Mulvaney admission deals blow to White House impeachment defense Hannity knocks ‘dumb’ Mulvaney after White House press conference MORE in an interview that aired Monday night. “We’re going to probably terminate that and the Washington Post.”

Trump also claimed that the Times apologized to its readers for its poor coverage of him, echoing his previous assertions about a letter the newspaper sent to its subscribers following the 2016 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Times has forcefully pushed back on Trump’s accusations as false. The Times’s publisher wrote in the letter to readers that news outlets underestimated Trump’s support among U.S. voters and described his victory as “unexpected.” The letter thanked subscribers and did not include an apology.

Trump, who regularly criticizes the media for unfair coverage of his White House, broadly described the media as “corrupt” during the exchange with Hannity. He also took a shot at CNN’s Anderson Cooper, accusing the anchor of lobbing a question to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Graham: ‘Stupid’ for Trump to ask China to investigate Biden Romney: Republicans don’t criticize Trump because they fear it will help Warren MORE about his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings during last Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

“I watch this crazy Anderson Cooper during the debate apologize for having to ask the question,” Trump told Hannity.

Cooper has faced some criticism from Republicans for the way he framed a question during last week’s debate. He introduced the question by saying that Trump had “falsely accused” Hunter Biden of impropriety while serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company and said there was “no evidence of wrongdoing” by either Biden.

Trump’s allies, including his sons Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpDem committee chairs blast Trump G-7 announcement Donald Trump Jr. hits back at critics over hypocrisy claims The Hill’s Morning Report — Arrest of Giuliani associates triggers many questions MORE and Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpDOJ: McGahn, Trump Jr. did not testify before Mueller grand jury Clothing company erects billboard of Marine Corps vet hogtying Trump in front of White House Dem committee chairs blast Trump G-7 announcement MORE, have claimed Hunter Biden profited off of his father’s official position by obtaining lucrative business deals abroad. Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiHurd: No Ukrainian officials have told State Department ‘they felt like their arms were being twisted’ House Democrat pledges ‘there will be open hearings’ in impeachment inquiry Combatting fake news on social media will take a village MORE have also accused Joe Biden of corrupt behavior in his dealings with Ukraine as vice president, without providing specific evidence of it.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry focused on a July 25 phone call during which Trump encouraged Ukraine’s leader to look into the Bidens.