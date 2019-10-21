Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said 2020 Democratic hopeful, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is “the favorite of the Russians,” and that she and Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party presidential nominee, are “totally” Russian assets.

Speaking during the Campaign HQ podcast last week, Clinton told podcast host David Plouffe that Russians were “grooming [Gabbard] to be the third party candidate,” adding, “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

“I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians,” Clinton said. “And that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset — I mean, totally,” she added.

Gabbard responded to Clinton on Twitter, saying, “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

On Monday’s radio program, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere seemed to think that Hillary Clinton had finally gone off the deep end. Not only is she currently pushing the most far-fetched conspiracy theories to date, but the former secretary of state has a “multiple-decade” record of instigating attacks she later calls “right-wing conspiracies.”

“She’s insane,” Glenn said. “You want to talk about conspiracy theories? First of all, she’s the one that started the Barack Obama conspiracy theory about the birth certificate. It was her campaign. She was the first one to start the ‘vast right-wing conspiracy.’

This woman is a conspiracy nutjob.”

