U.S. diplomats who asked to remain anonymous told The Hill on Monday that morale at the State Department has fallen to a new low in President Donald Trump’s Administration.

The diplomats note that morale has suffered from a combination of factors, including a constant threat of budget cuts, mass departures of senior staffers, repeated allegations of staffers being a part of a “deep state,” the president’s dismissal of the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and the abandonment of multiple allies in the Middle East.

“We have squandered our global leadership, alienated our friends and emboldened our enemies,” said one anonymous ambassador, who added that morale in the last few weeks “is at a new low, although I am not sure it could fall much lower than where it has been for the past three years.”

One former ambassador noted that State staffers were given hope when previous Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was replaced with former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, but his defending the recall of former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has hurt his reputation.

“When Pompeo came in, people were absolutely willing to give him the benefit of the doubt,” said Laura Kennedy, the former U.S. ambassador to Turkmenistan and the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs in President George W. Bush’s administration.

“Trump is Trump. I guess people just sort of get used to it. But a big change is in the perception of Pompeo,” Kennedy added. “Big fat F in terms of this one.”