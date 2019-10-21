Traffic cameras in Gdansk, Poland, caught a vehicle jumping a curb to run down a cyclist who had cut in front of him at an intersection.

The first camera catches the cyclist’s offense, which occurred back in late September. The Gdansk police announced they were still looking for the driver of the Volkswagen Passat on Oct. 18, according to their website.

The cyclist reportedly has still not reported to the police, the Gdansk police department wrote.

The second angle caught the act of street justice, carried out by the white Volkswagen Passat.

Several pedestrians immediately ran over to look after the downed cyclist before the perpetrator motorist drives away from the victim. It should be noted that a passenger exited the Volkswagen and attempted to help the downed cyclist before the driver left the scene.