Sounding a lot like what Democrats have accused President Trump of doing with Ukraine, Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has threatened to withhold U.S. aid from Israel.

That could happen, she said, if that Jewish state doesn’t do what she wants, should she be elected.

According to Washington Examiner she warned Israel, the Middle East’s top democracy and America’s most significant ally there, that she wants its construction of settlements in the West Bank to stop.

Reported the Examiner, “The Massachusetts senator was asked after a town hall in Iowa whether she was open to making U.S. aid conditional on an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt construction in a territory Israel won in a defensive war in 1967, which is home to about 3 million Palestinians and roughly 400,000 Jews.”

Warren responded, “Right now, Netanyahu says that he is going to take Israel in a direction of increasing settlements. That does not move us toward a two-state solution. It is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution. And if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, everything’s on the table.”

Israel took over control of the West Bank from Jordan in 1967 when it defended itself against multiple attackers and won the Six-Day War.

Trump has been under attack from Democrats – in fact, they are basing their “impeachment inquiry” over his comments during a telephone call with the Ukrainian president months ago during which he appeared to ask if Ukraine had any information about any possible inappropriate behavior on the part of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who, having no experience in the gas industry, took pay of some $50,000 a month from a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.

Trump also appeared to have questions about the Democratic Party “server” that apparently was breached by hackers during 2016’s election.

As president, it would be his responsibility to inquire from foreign nations if they have any information regarding misbehavior that would affect U.S. elections.

Democrats accused the president of withholding aid in order to force the Ukrainians to act as he wanted, even though the Ukrainians themselves said there was no such pressure, and the aid, in fact, was forwarded.

Later, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney described the scenario of using America’s influence as a negotiating point for getting other nations to better their behavior as common.

He said, however, there was no wrongdoing by President Trump.

He explained Trump’s concern over the Ukraine and the Democratic National Committee’s hacked server was not connected to the aid.

Fox News reported, “The confusion over whether or not Mulvaney had admitted to a quid pro quo stemmed from an exchange with ABC News reporter Jon Karl. Karl asked if the investigation of Ukraine’s possible ties to Democrats during the 2016 election was connected to the withholding of the money, stating that this would be a quid pro quo.

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” Mulvaney said. But then he said there was no quid pro quo at all.

The impeachment inquiry was launched based on an anonymous complaint from a whistleblower who had hearsay information about the call.

Mulvaney said people should go back to the phone call if they have questions.

He said, “No. 1, it is legitimate for the president to want to know what’s going on with the ongoing investigation into the server … it is completely legitimate to ask about that. No. 2, it’s legitimate to tie the aid to corruption, it’s legitimate to tie the aid to foreign aid from other countries. That’s what I was talking about with the three. Can I see how people took that the wrong way? Absolutely. But I never said there was a quid pro quo, because there isn’t.”