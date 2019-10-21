Singer Miley Cyrus stoked the ire of the LGBT community for seeming to suggest that homosexuality is a choice in a recent video telling women they “don’t have to be gay” so long as they find the right man.

Needless to say, Cyrus has had a tumultuous year. After divorcing actor Liam Hemsworth less than nine months into their marriage, she embarked on a sexual fling with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, before finally settling down with model and singer Cody Simpson. Speaking to her 100 million followers on Instagram as Cody Simpson laughed along on Sunday night, Cyrus told women to keep themselves open to good men.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them,” Cyrus said, as reported by HuffPost. “You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

“Don’t give up, you don’t have to be gay, there are good dicks out there, you just have to find them” “I always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil but that’s not true” – @MileyCyrus what’s good? pic.twitter.com/y3yjUGpCSN — • (@bljcmie) October 21, 2019

The video message did not go over well with Miley’s fans, who immediately roasted her on social media. It should be noted here, however, that Cyrus came out as “pansexual” in 2015, which means somebody who swings all ways.

“Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t ‘have to be gay’ because they ‘can’t find a good person with a d*ck,’” tweeted Rosie Percy. “Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend. People aren’t queer because they ‘gave up’ on men. This is so insulting.”

“Damn. In 30 seconds [Miley Cyrus] managed to burn up all goodwill she’d ever built with queer and trans people. Not all ‘guys’ have dicks, Miley. Thought you knew better,” tweeted one user. “You ‘had to be gay’ because men are bad? Do you not realize what an anti-lesbian trope that is? Gross.”

After enough backlash, Miley Cyrus clarified that she does not believe that people choose their sexuality in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Let me be clear,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, “YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce reached a fever pitch in August when allegations surfaced that she cheated on him. In a fiery post on Twitter, she rejected that assertion.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she said. “It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”