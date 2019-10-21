[embedded content]

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — Hong Kong’s beleaguered leader and police chief apologised on Monday to the local Islamic community after the entrance of the city’s biggest mosque was sprayed with blue solution from a water cannon attempting to disperse anti-government protesters.

They said the soaking at Kowloon Mosque was an accident, with police later saying an aim of the operation had been to protect the site on Nathan Road.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo Wai-chung visited the mosque a day after disturbances erupted in Tsim Sha Tsui and neighbouring areas.

