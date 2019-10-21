Today is election day in Canada and the first set of polls have already closed as I write this. It sounds as if Justin Trudeau’s future as Prime Minister is still hanging by a thread at the moment:

Voting ended in Newfoundland and Labrador, which account for seven of the 338 seats in the House of Commons… Darrell Bricker, an Ipsos pollster, said: “The truth is it’s a coin toss right now.”… If the Liberals are the largest party they may seek to form a minority government with the backing of the NDP. Should the Conservatives be the largest party they may seek to govern with Quebec’s separatist Bloc Quebecois party.

The National Post reports some dirty tricks are being investigated. An unknown number of people received robocalls telling them the election was Tuesday instead of Monday:

On election day itself, a new controversy arose, with Elections Canada reporting that people in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia had received robocalls telling them that voting was Tuesday, not Monday, CBC reported. It was not immediately clear how many people received the robocalls.

Speaking of Tuesday, CTV says the hashtag #TrudeaulessTuesday is trending on social media:

The hashtag “#TrudeaulessTuesday” had been used more than 25,000 times on Twitter by Monday evening and was one of the top four most trending phrases on the social media platform, just 2.5 hours before the polls closed. “Let’s pray that Canada becomes ‘Trudeauless’ again Tuesday morning,” wrote one user. The hashtag was also widely used on Facebook posts throughout the evening.

You can track the results of the election here at the Toronto Star or at the National Post homepage. I’ll update this post if it looks like there are any surprise trends in the results but for now the expectation is that this is going to be a late night:

If Quebec and Ontario vote counts take as long as the Atlantic, we won’t know anything definitive by 11 PM. Long night ahead. #cdnpoli #elxn43 — Susan Delacourt (@SusanDelacourt) October 22, 2019