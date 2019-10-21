(STUDY FINDS) — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Feel like your employees aren’t giving it their all in the office? A daily dose of genuine kindness and compassion may do the trick. A recent study by researchers at Binghamton University finds that simply being nice to employees and taking interest in them personally and professionally almost always leads to better productivity and improved job performance overall.

“Being benevolent is important because it can change the perception your followers have of you,” explains researcher Chou-Yu Tsai, assistant professor at Binghamton University’s School of Management, in a university release. “If you feel that your leader or boss actually cares about you, you may feel more serious about the work you do for them.”

Tsai and his team of international researchers tried to determine how the presence and lack of generally benevolent attitudes and behaviors by superiors affect the performance and productivity of their subordinates at work.

Read the full story ›