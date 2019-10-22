The job market is constantly changing with the times and in recent years, technological developments have dramatically altered things. We’re speeding toward a world in which robots and artificial intelligence will replace dozens of jobs in the workforce. In the next 10 years, we can expect a dramatic decline in some occupations, with some shrinking by over 20%, according to information released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Money Talks News crunched the numbers to determine which jobs are most at risk. Based on that report, here are seven occupations that will shrink the fastest in the next decade:

7. Telephone operators. Projected job decline for 2018-2028: 28.4%

Smartphones are fast making the jobs of telephone operators redundant. This is largely due to the fact that we can now access phone numbers and make emergency calls without the need for an operator to assist us.

6. Vehicle electronic equipment installers, repairer people. Projected job decline for 2018-2028: 28.6%

Technological advancements and smart cars mean we are no longer turning to as many humans to work on repairing and installing security and navigation equipment.

5. Watch repairs. Projected job decline for 2018-2028: 29.6%

Last year, smartwatches officially overtook the traditional watch in sales. This growth shows the beginning of a new era in which traditional watches, and the workers who repair them, will no longer be needed.

4. Word processors and typists. Projected job decline for 2018-2028: 33.8%

More than 53,000 people employed as word processors and typists nationally could face job loss in the next few years as their jobs become redundant.

3. Parking enforcement workers. Projected job decline for 2018-2028: 36.7%

The number of humans patrolling the streets and writing tickets for illegally parked vehicles will dramatically drop. You are not out of the woods though. License Plate Recognition technology can still hit you with fines.

2. Respiratory therapy technicians. Projected job decline for 2018-2028: 57.5%

Respiratory technician employment, which entails assisting patients struggling to breathe due to health-related conditions, is expected to drop while jobs in the respiratory therapist field, which involves additional education, is expected to grow.

1. Locomotive firers. Projected job decline for 2018-2028: 68.3%

A locomotive firer’s job involves ensuring that train tracks are clear of any obstacles, but the number of people working in this position is declining. There were only 560 people employed nationally as locomotive firers as of May this year.

Related stories: