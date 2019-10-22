The country needs a conservative “Squad” to combat the ideology of Democratic socialists such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Ilhan Omar, Alabama congressional candidate Jessica Taylor told Fox & Friends on Tuesday.

“We need somebody who can convince my generation and others that more government is not the answer, Taylor said. “More government is the problem.”

Taylor, who told Fox & Friends that “I’m pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-wall, and pro-Trump, and I won’t apologize for it,” added that she is running, because she is greatly concerned about the rise of socialism, saying that “We’ve got to get back to our fundamental values. Our freedom is at stake here.”

Taylor threw her hat into the ring to replace GOP Rep. Martha Roby, who announced earlier this year that she will not run again in 2020, according to WSFA-TV.

In a campaign video for the House seat she is contesting, Taylor emphasized that she was “sick of arrogant socialists like AOC, who’ve never even run a lemonade stand, trying to tell us how to live in Alabama and that more government is the answer.”

Taylor, who is the founder of a consulting firm called Azimuth, told Fox & Friends that the “country was founded on small business and private citizens who can make a difference.”