Cybersecurity firm McAfee named “Gilmore Girls” star Alexis Bledel as “the most dangerous celebrity” on the internet in a Tuesday report.

Bledel — known for her relatable character on the WB series set in a small Connecticut down — won the title by having a clickable name. The McAfee study generated a list of celebrity names that bad actors on the internet use to lead users onto malicious websites and install malware on users’ computer devices. Bledel’s name comes up with the “riskiest results.”

No other celebrity was more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware, based on a survey from a cybersecurity firm https://t.co/h3OJ6OWyQi pic.twitter.com/T8Nwq2ThT9 — TIME (@TIME) October 22, 2019

“Consumers may not be fully aware that the searches they conduct pose risk, nor may they understand the detrimental effects that can occur when personal information is compromised in exchange for access to their favorite celebrities, movies, TV shows or music,” McAfee Chief Security Evangelist Gary Davis said in a statement, according to the McAfee report.

“Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content. It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cybercriminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content,” Davis’ statement continued.

English comedian James Corden, known for his “Carpool Karaoke” show, came in second place for garnering the riskiest results, followed by “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner in third. (RELATED: Here Are The 10 Celebrities With The Greatest Amount Of Fake Followers)

Other celebrities who made the top-10 list for riskiest names on the internet include: “Pitch Perfect” actress Anna Kendrick, “12 Years a Slave” actress Lupita Nyong’o, comedian Jimmy Fallon, famed ’70s martial artist Jackie Chan, rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, and “Westworld” star Tessa Thompson.

Bledel and Turner’s names are also strongly associated with searches for the word “torrent,” meaning people are looking to download pirated shows and movies that the two actresses appear in for free rather than paying for a subscription, putting their computers at risk, according to the study.

