“American Horror Story: 1984” put up some monster TV ratings to close out September.

According to TVByTheNumbers on Monday, the FX hit horror show got 3.9 million viewers for episode two of the ninth season once live and streaming numbers were all added up. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Is Epic Bloodbath In New Episode ‘Red Dawn’)

That absolutely blew away the competition.

I’m not surprised at all that “AHS: 1984” is absolutely murdering TV ratings. It’s the best season in a very long time, Emma Roberts is absolutely killing it and the show is, once again, incredibly fun.

The formula for success when it comes to “AHS” isn’t hard to figure out. The fans want violence, suspense, twists and turns, crazy developments, sex and to be kept guessing.

“AHS: 1984” has that in spades after previous seasons seemed to stray from the proven formula.

The question now is whether or not the show will continue its strong push after such a hot start in the early ratings.

Judging from what we’ve seen through the first five episodes of season nine, I like our chances. It’s absolute carnage at Camp Redwood, and I say that in the best way possible.

Tune in Wednesday night on FX to watch the sixth episode of the new season. Things should only get crazier from here.