(FOX NEWS) — A local CBS reporter in California was apparently fired after he — during a live news segment — climbed atop classic, privately-owned cars, even seemingly damaging one of them in the process.

Angel Cardenas, a correspondent with KMAX-TV’s “Good Morning Sacramento,” was on air Sunday at the Sacramento International Auto Show, a weekend-long event at Cal Expo that was about to begin its final day.

Someone who caught the segment on air, Adam Copeland, posted a clip of it to Facebook, as he has “never seen such a disregard to someone else’s vehicle.”

Read the full story ›