Houston Astros Assistant GM Brandon Taubman is under fire for allegedly taunting female reporters.

Taubman was said to have dissed female reporters while in the team’s locker room after the Astros beat the New York Yankees 6-4 on Saturday.

According to Sports Illustrated, Taubman taunted a female reporter who was wearing a domestic violence bracelet by yelling out pitcher Robeto Osuna’s name. Osuna has been accused of domestic violence.

“Taubman turned to a group of three female reporters, including one wearing a purple domestic-violence awareness bracelet, and yelled, half a dozen times, ‘Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f*cking glad we got Osuna!,” the magazine reported.

Osuna was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in 2018 when he was playing for the Blue Jays. The charges were eventually dropped when the accuser took off to Mexico and refused to help prosecutors on the case.

Still, the Astros fully deny the accusation that Taubman was taunting women over domestic violence and called the magazine’s article “completely irresponsible.”

“An Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing. Our executive was supporting the player during a difficult time,” the team said according to TMZ.

The Astros added, “His comments had everything to do about the game situation that just occurred and nothing else — they were also not directed toward any specific reporters.

“We are extremely disappointed in Sports Illustrated’s attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist,” the spokesman said.

Still, the Houston Chronicle claims that at least two reporters have confirmed Sports Illustrated’s version of events.

