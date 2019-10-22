The anonymous author of a bombshell New York Times op-ed piece that ran a year ago describing resistance efforts within the Trump administration is now publishing a tell-all book.

“A Warning” is described as an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency” and is scheduled to be released next month. The author is listed only as “anonymous.”

Matt Latimer, one of the literary agents representing the author, said the publisher was able to confirm that the author is the same individual who wrote the op-ed in The New York Times. He declined to elaborate on how the individual’s identity would remain protected.

The Times published the op-ed in early September 2018 in which an anonymous author identified only as a senior administration official described coordinated efforts from staff to “thwart” President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE‘s worst instincts.

The individual described Trump’s leadership style as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective,” and portrayed some in the administration as attempting to accomplish a conservative agenda despite the president.

The identity of the author has remained unknown since their op-ed was first published in early September 2018, despite a pledge from White House officials to look into the matter.

In the now infamous op-ed, the official bashed the president’s “amorality” and praised the work of “unsung heroes” who push back against him.

“We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous,” they wrote. “But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

Trump administration officials scrambled to deny they were behind the piece, and internet sleuths seized on clues in the piece to try and determine who might have written it.

Trump and the White House ripped the Times for publishing the piece. The president at the time called on the newspaper to turn the author over to the government for “national security purposes.”

Trump has traditionally been irked by books that give first-hand or reported accounts of activity in his White House.

He lashed out at former administration officials Cliff Sims and Omarosa Manigault Newman Omarosa Onee Manigault NewmanJuan Williams: Black Republicans call out Trump — finally — on race Michael Cohen denies Omarosa advising him in prison Trump renews attacks on Omarosa, slamming her as ‘disgusting and foul mouthed’ MORE upon the release of their tell-all accounts, and spent days hammering Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward ahead of the publication of his book, “Fear: Trump in the White House.”