No, not that ‘N’ word – the other one. Robert Francis O’Rourke has gone so over the cliff in his leftist-speak that even Al Sharpton and Wolf Blitzer are trying to toss him a lifeline back to reality. Case in point – in interviews a mere day apart, O’Rourke referred to President Trump and his administration as Nazis. That’s not a particularly original thought emanating from the left these days but O’Rourke even brought Goebbels into the conversation.

In today’s Trump deranged world, standard references to Hitler are not enough when talking about the Republican president or his administration. Remember when the left popularized Hitler references during the George W. Bush administration? Back then it was Bushitler. Trump’s name isn’t so easy to work with so the incendiary remarks spring forward.

O’Rourke hasn’t been able to top the attention he received after the mass shooting in El Paso and his decision to make gun-grabbing legislation his campaign’s main theme. Now he just swings for the fences and hopes someone will book him on cable television. One show that took the bait was Rev. Al Sharpton’s Sunday show. During his interview on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation, O’Rourke included the name of Adolph Hitler’s propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels in his criticism of President Trump.

“President Trump, perhaps inspired by Goebbels and the propagandists of the Third Reich, seems to employ this tactic that the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it,” he said. “I’m so grateful that not only is the House moving forward with impeachment, but… It’s a good sign that he was caught, that he was stopped — that he can no longer normalize the behavior that we’ve seen so far.”

The King of Race Baiters and anti-Semitic Sharpton was surprised by O’Rourke’s rhetoric. Rev. Al asked for clarification. “Did I hear you correctly say that perhaps Trump was influenced by Goebbels and the Third Reich in terms of telling a big lie? I just want to make sure that’s what I heard you say.”

Talking Trump and more w/ 2020 Presidential candidate Beto O’rourke on #PoliticsNation. pic.twitter.com/MdkghL1MSv — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 20, 2019

I’ll note the irony in O’Rourke claiming that President Trump is “normalizing” some type of behavior. That is exactly what the left has done against Republicans and conservatives. They have normalized using words like “Nazi” against them. The left always accuses the right of actions they are taking.

So, that was Sunday. On Monday, while giving an interview to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, O’Rourke forged on. He defended his use of the ‘N’ word. It’s really all about the Muslims, or maybe Mexicans, or something.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked O’Rourke if he was going too far in comparing Trump to the Nazis. But O’Rourke didn’t back down. “Find me a better analogy of another leader of a Western democracy describing all people of one religion as inherently defective or disqualified or dangerous,” O’Rourke said. “That’s what the president has done when it comes to Muslims.” O’Rourke continued on with more past comments of the president. “Repeating the lie that Mexican immigrants pose violent risk to this country,” O’Rourke added. “Asking four women of color elected by their constituents to Congress to go back to their home country. And having an almost Nuremberg-like rally where people are chanting ‘Send her back’ or inviting the kind of violence based on the racism that he’s inspired where you have another crowd cheering when someone says ‘shoot them’ when the president says what do we do about these immigrants.”

Oh, did you catch that little nugget in that screed? Those Trump rallies that include chanting like “Send her back” are “Nuremberg-like” rallies and incite violence. Orange Man bad and so are his Deplorables. They are just like Nazis.

Blitzer asked if O’Rourke understands the impact such language will have on people and how offensive it is for him to insert words like Holocaust and Nazis in a political conversation. “Most people say that is unacceptable,” Blitzer said. Alas, Beto doesn’t care about any of that. He simply has to make such comparisons, as it’s his last resort, you see. And it is “where we are.” He told Blitzer that the country is descending into “open racism, intolerance and violence led by the president.” Also, yes, Trump is a Russian asset. “He’s working in the interests of Russia and defying the interests of the United States,” O’Rourke said. The man left no stone unturned, right?

Robert Francis O’Rourke has not qualified for the November debate yet. He told Blitzer that he’ll stay in the race whether he makes it to the debate stage or not. Raising money isn’t his problem (who are these people, anyway?), it’s his poor polling. He has failed to hit 3 percent in at least four recognized polls. Beto’s campaign sent out an email Sunday sounding the alarm that “millions of people” may not get to hear his message. Thank heavens for small blessings is what I say to that.

I don’t think O’Rourke should count on any of this latest nonsense to raise his numbers in the polls. It can’t come soon enough for when we’ll be able to say, “Adios, Beto.”

