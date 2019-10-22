Marlon Anderson, the black high school security guard who lost his job for telling a student not to call him the N-word, is back to work at the school that discharged him to begin with.

Anderson chastised a student at Madison West High School in Madison, Wisconsin, last week after the student reportedly called him the N-word. The district subsequently fired him, citing its zero-tolerance policy against using racial slurs.

At least 1,000 students were involved in a school walkout protest on Friday to demonstrate their support for Anderson.

What are the details?

According to USA Today, the public outcry against his termination earned Anderson his job back.

“I’m back!!” Anderson shared on Facebook, according to the outlet. “Now we have to address the policy!! God is good!!!!”

Madison Teachers Inc. union executive Doug Keillor said that Anderson will receive both full pay and benefits while his rehire is finalized.

“MTI is pleased to see the District rescind the termination of Marlon Anderson, paving the way for him to return to the incredible work he does with Madison’s students,” Keillor said in a statement.

Anderson, who called the district’s zero-tolerance policy “lazy,” pointed out that “you can’t eliminate racism by ignoring it” or by trying to “legislate the word.”

“What if a white student calls a black student an N-word but doesn’t say the word?” he said. “It’s the intent behind what you’re saying.”

What else?

One of Anderson’s colleagues set up a crowdfunding page to benefit Anderson and his family while he was out on leave. At the time of this writing, the page has received more than $12,000 in donations.

On Monday, the colleague updated the page’s followers and donors on Anderson’s predicament.

“We have just learned from the Madison Teachers Inc. (our union!) that representatives from MMSD have decided to rescind the termination of Marlon Anderson!” she wrote. “He is being returned to pay status (including benefits) and will be on paid leave while a transition plan is being finalized.

“As such,” she added, “he has asked us to stop taking donations at this time. We are all so grateful for the outpouring of support for Marlon and his family!”