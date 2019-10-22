Social media giant Facebook is the “biggest threat to our democracy,” according to Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Brittany Kaiser.

“Facebook is actually the biggest threat to our democracy, not just foreign actors,” Kaiser told CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Tuesday.

“I say that specifically because it was only two weeks ago that Mark Zuckerberg decided that Facebook is not going to censor politicians that are spreading disinformation, weaponizing racial hatred, and even using voter suppression tactics.”

Cambridge Analytica helped harvest data from millions of Facebook users without their permission for the Trump campaign. The third-party developer used a quiz to collect data and sold it even though Facebook’s terms of service prohibited doing so.

Facebook was fined $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission for deceiving users about their ability to keep personal information private.

Kaiser is one of two former Cambridge Analytica employees who have written books on their experiences.

Christopher Wylie, the first employee to come forward, published a book where he recounts “how a liberal, gay, 24-year-old Canadian found himself part of a British military contractor developing psychological warfare tools for the American alt-right.”