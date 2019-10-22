One of CNN’s top producers made inappropriate advances toward young female employees, alleged a senior CNN editor caught on hidden camera.

“He would like make advances if there was a social gathering and they were drunk … Put his arms around them, try and touch their leg. Try and build up emails to the level where he would get flirty and inappropriate,” said Rick Saleeby, senior producer on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” show.

He was talking about Steve Brusk, supervising producer/coverage manager for the CNN White House and political units.

Saleeby voiced the allegation to an undercover reporter with Project Veritas, an investigative journalism nonprofit.

Saleeby recalled “a going-away party for a coworker” where he saw Brusk getting inappropriate with a 21-year-old woman.

“She’s actually a good friend of mine. She had just gotten hired after being an intern,” he said.

As the woman was getting drunk, Brusk got close to her and then put her arm around her.

When Brusk tried to touch the woman’s thigh, Saleeby intervened, he said.

“She had a skirt on. I could see the hand.”

Saleeby grabbed the girl to “keep her from him.”

“It looked like I was being the assaulter because I grabbed her so aggressive,” he said.

He said he then gave Brusk a threatening look.

Saleeby said he felt the need to step in “because she was drunk. He had his arm around her. And in the setting like any other time ever, they’d barely speak.”

He expressed a belief that Brusk would have taken advantage of the woman.

“He would have absolutely been like ‘get in a cab with me later,’” he said.

Later he learned that Brusk “had already been accused of the things prior.”

Saleeby opined that Brusk, who’s been with the network for at least 15 years, hasn’t face repercussions for his behavior because “he is protected by certain people there…Like other higher ups there.”

Project Veritas reached out to Brusk for a comment. He referred the inquiry to the CNN public relations department. CNN ultimately didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Nick Neville, CNN news associate, also had a story to share about Brusk, saying a fellow news associate, a young girl, was working closely with Brusk and then suddenly gained a position on Brusk’s team.

“She was like, oh it’s hush-hush. The job was never posted anywhere. I was like, what is that? I just thought it was a little strange. Was there an agreement? What happened there?” Neville was recorded as saying.

The recordings were released by Project Veritas on Oct. 22 as part four of its series focused on CNN. The previous releases showed employees complaining about the quality of CNN’s news coverage, particularly the cable network’s incessant focus on President Donald Trump.

They largely blamed their issues with the network on its top leadership, particularly CNN President Jeff Zucker.

In one of the previous videos, Neville said that Zucker “has a personal vendetta against Trump,” at least partly going back to when Trump worked with Zucker on “The Apprentice” reality TV show.

Included were recordings of Zucker indicating he’s insisted CNN must maximally focus on pushing the story of Democrats trying to impeach Trump, despite objections by staffers that the push is harming CNN’s ability to properly cover the news.

