(CAMPUS REFORM) — California Polytechnic State University is investigating a student’s Instagram post that joked about illegal aliens.

The post featured students dressed in bandanas and cowboy hats for a “Cowboys and Aliens” themed party, as reported by Mustang News. The photo was captioned: “Cowboys vs. (Illegal) Aliens” and while the Instagram profile of the user who posted it is private, the photo started going viral on Tuesday.

University spokesman Matt Lazier confirmed to Campus Reform that Cal Poly is investigating the facts behind the photo, but added that no further details could be shared at this time.

