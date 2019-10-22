Former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch blasted Democrats who are “screeching and raging” about President Donald Trump’s use of the word “lynching,” yet are quick to label gun owners as “terrorists.”

Trump, in a Tuesday tweet, called Democrats’ efforts to impeach him “without due process or fairness or any legal rights” a “lynching.”

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Appearing on Tuesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Loesch and Fox News host Tucker Carlson agreed that unfairly pinning such a label on an entire law-abiding group of people carries its own kind of injustice and potential consequences.

Carlson introduced the topic by noting the Democratic Party’s increasing gun confiscation rhetoric, including the San Francisco City Board’s labeling of the NRA as a terrorist organization.

“They are saying this for a reason,” the Fox News host told Loesch. “They start telling you the people who have a 12 gauge at home to defend themselves are terrorists, they are setting it up to do something to those people. No?”

Agreeing with Tucker’s analysis, Loesch brought up Democratic “screeching and raging” about the president’s use of the word “lynching” to describe what he considers unfair political actions against him.

“These are the same lawmakers that have been calling innocent law-abiding Americans, referring to them as quote, ‘domestic security threats and terrorists,’” she said. “So I think they kind of need to look in the mirror a little bit if they want to start being the rhetoric police.”

“Yeah, that ‘lynching’ is just noise,” said Tucker. “But I think you’re absolutely right. So just to be clear, they are calling Americans who committed no crime, who pose no threat, who merely want to exercise their constitutional right, a terrorist? But what you do to terrorists?” (RELATED: Woman Who Confronted Beto O’Rourke Speaks Out, And She’s Got A Message For President Trump)

“Yeah, exactly and that’s the whole point. What do you do to terrorists?” Loesch asked rhetorically, noting that while “Bernie Sanders and all these other Democrats have been blasting innocent American gun owners,” the Vermont senator would also allow “violent felons to vote.”

“These same lawmakers who are referring to innocent people as terrorists and security threats because we disagree with them on the Second Amendment, are also the same lawmakers that want to implement the red flag system and they want you to trust their judgment while they are simultaneously smearing people with these awful terms,” she concluded.