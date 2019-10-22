On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck lamented the notion that twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton might actually be considering another run in 2020.

According to The Associated Press, a top aide on Clinton’s 2016 campaign has predicted that the former secretary of state “will be out on the trail in 2020,” and the New York Times reported Monday that Clinton said she “would consider entering the primary,” if she saw “an opening.”

Glenn and producer Stu Burguiere discussed Clinton’s recent streak of “double-stacked conspiracy theories,” including suggesting 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) of being a “Russian asset” and claiming that “10-year-olds are hacking our voting systems.”

“She is delusional,” Glenn said. “And the Democrats know they’re in trouble.”

