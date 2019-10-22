Tuesday, Rep Al Green (D-TX) condemned President Donald Trump, referring to the impeachment inquiry as a “lynching” during his speech on the House floor.

Green said, “I rise today with a heavy heart and tears welling in my eyes. I rise because how dare the president compare lynching to impeachment. How dare he do this. Does he not know the history of lynching in this country? Does he not know that thousands of African-Americans were lynched, mob violence?! Does he not know this is the equivalent of murder? How dare the president compare article 2, section 4 of the Constitution, a lawful constitutional process, to mob violence and lynching.”

He continued, “Mr. President, do you not understand the history that you are encroaching upon? If you continue to weaponize racism and bigotry, this makes you no better than those who were screaming ‘blood and soil, Jews will not replace us.’ It makes you no better than them. It makes you no better than those who burned crosses. It makes you no better than those who wear hoods and white robes! Do you not understand what you’re doing to this country? And more importantly, do we, the members of this Congress, not understand how he is denigrating and berating decency in this country? At some point, we must say enough is enough. At some point, we must move on to impeach.”

