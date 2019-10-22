Democrats emerging Tuesday from the closed-door testimony of the United States’ the top diplomat to Ukraine were tight-lipped on details but effusive on a central point: William Taylor, they said, was delivering the most damning testimony yet in the Democrats’ impeachment investigation into President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE.

“Without question the most powerful testimony we’ve heard,” said Rep. Stephen Lynch Stephen Francis LynchBiden endorsed by former Connecticut senator, 51 Massachusetts leaders Democrats want Mulvaney to testify in Trump impeachment probe Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe MORE (D-Mass.), who sits on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This testimony is a sea change. I think it could accelerate matters,” Lynch continued. “This will, I think, answer more questions than it raises.”

Lynch described Taylor, the U.S. chargé d’affaires of Ukraine, as a “meticulous” note taker who had kept detailed records of his involvement in the months-long effort by Trump and some of his closest allies to pressure Ukrainian leaders to find dirt on Trump’s political rivals.

“He indicated that he kept extensive notes on all of this,” Lynch said.

Rep. Tom Malinowski Thomas (Tom) MalinowskiHillicon Valley: GOP lawmakers offer election security measure | FTC Dem worries government is ‘captured’ by Big Tech | Lawmakers condemn Apple over Hong Kong censorship Lawmakers condemn Apple, Activision Blizzard over censorship of Hong Kong protesters Khashoggi fiancée meets with lawmakers seeking ‘justice and accountability’ for his slaying MORE (D-N.J.), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also suggested Taylor’s testimony was supportive of the central allegations facing Trump on his dealings with Ukraine.

“I would say it certainly filled in many of the remaining gaps in the narrative,” Malinowski said.

“I would say he remembered some things that previous witnesses have not been able to remember.”

DEVELOPING