A top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine told House investigators Tuesday that he believed the Trump administration withheld aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch politically motivated investigations, according to multiple sources familiar with his testimony.

One source told The Hill that William Taylor said the U.S ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, told him security aid to Ukraine could have been held up in part because of a push for Kiev to publicly announce probes into the 2016 presidential election and one of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE‘s top 2020 political opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Warren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE.

A Democratic source described Taylor, a longtime civil servant, as the best witness they’ve had in terms of tying Ukraine aid to such probes.

“I would say that,” the source said, adding that Taylor has offered an impressive level of detail about conversations and meetings regarding Trump’s Ukraine policy.

“It’s clear [Taylor] thought there was” a quid pro quo, another source said.

Democrats walking in and out of the closed-door testimony said Taylor has stood by his earlier statement that it would be “crazy” to use the financial assistance — which aimed to combat Russian aggression — as leverage in order to get a commitment from Zelensky to open political investigations that would benefit Trump.