Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 2-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the Democratic presidential race, according to a national poll released Tuesday.

The Emerson October national poll found Biden leads all competitors with 27%, followed by Sanders at 25% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at 21%. No other candidate cleared 6%.

A September Emerson poll had Biden at 25%, Warren at 23%, and Sanders at 22%.

Sanders’ strongest support comes in the 18-29 age group with 45% of the vote, followed by Warren at 17%, and entrepreneur Andrew Wang at 15%.

Biden is more popular with older voters, receiving 12% of support from 18- to 29-year-olds, 17% from 30- to 49-year-olds, and 44% from voters over 50.

“Having a more even age distribution of supporters could put Warren in a strong position, but, in order to capitalize on this strategy, either Biden or Sanders would need to lose their hold on their older and younger bases,” according to Emerson Polling Research Assistant Isabel Holloway.

Biden also has 42% of support from voters who chose Hillary Clinton in 2016.