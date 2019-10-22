Former White House counsel Greg Craig, who served as former President Clinton’s top legal adviser during his impeachment, predicted in a new interview that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE will face an obstruction of justice charge for attempting to stymie the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Craig specifically pointed to the White House’s refusal to cooperate with the investigation and its attempts to block the House from documents and witnesses requested by the committees overseeing the inquiry.

The House, Craig told ABC’s “The Investigation” podcast, has “responsibilities to oversee the activities of bureaus in the executive branch.”

“I think the process that the White House has adopted as of now almost guarantees that there’s going to be at least one count of obstruction of justice,” Craig added. “Because it’s very hard to believe that their position is in good faith other than just trying to prevent access to evidence that’s pertinent.”

Craig also directly addressed both Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Diplomat who raised Ukraine concerns to testify in Trump impeachment probe Pelosi releases ‘fact sheet’ saying Trump has ‘betrayed his oath of office’ MORE, saying, “when you’re in a hole, stop digging.”

He contrasted Clinton’s approach, which he said involved largely deferring to his lawyers on the legal intricacies of the impeachment process, with Trump’s decision to involve himself in “the lawyering of his own case,” adding that it could add “more fuel to the fire of those people who are trying to remove him from office.”

Craig also said that advising Clinton during the impeachment process taught him “it is possible to have an impeachment in a divided country but it is impossible to remove a president from office unless there is a developed consensus or a bipartisan recognition that he should be removed from office.”

Craig himself was charged earlier this year with making false statements in relation to his work with former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortNew York City lawmakers vote to close Rikers Island jail by 2026 Perry says Trump directed him to discuss Ukraine with Giuliani: report Cuomo signs measure allowing New York to press charges despite presidential pardon MORE in Ukraine. He was acquitted in September.