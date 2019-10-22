Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in a recent interview that he is aware that he comes across as “robotic” at times.

Business Insider reports that during a recent interview with Lester Holt of NBC News, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed a number of topics and at one point admitted that he “comes across as robotic.” The Facebook CEO was asked if he was “the best communicator” for the company.

Zuckerberg replied stating: “Historically, I’ve had a very hard time expressing myself. I just come across as robotic. This is one of the things that… I’m growing up, I need to get better at, in running this company.” Zuckerberg added that he has been in the public eye since he was 19 years old and has learned that people say “lots of false things about you.”

During the interview, Zuckerberg discussed Facebook’s impact on the 2016 election stating: “We were looking for more traditional threats like hacking, but we weren’t looking for these kinds of co-ordinated information campaigns that now we’re aware of.”

Discussing Facebook’s decision to allow political ads on its platform that may contain misinformation, Holt asked Zuckerberg if he was giving politicians a “green light” to lie. Zuckerberg responded: “No. Look – I believe that it is important for people to be able to hear and see what politicians are saying; that speech will be heavily scrutinized by other journalists; by other people.”

Zuckerberg added: “I believe that it’s important to give people a voice, and I think ads can be an important part of a voice, especially if you’re a challenger candidate, or a local candidate who might not otherwise be convened by the media. Removing political ads favors incumbents and whoever the media chooses to cover.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com