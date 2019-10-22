Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke compared President Donald Trump to notorious German dictator Adolf Hitler on Monday.

The Democratic presidential candidate told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that “it is the comparison of last resort,” but that Trump poses a unique threat to the country. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Confirms He’s Also Tax Mosques, Black Churches)

“Find me a better analogy of another leader of a western democracy describing people of one religion as defective or dangerous and that is what the president did when it came to Muslims, seeking to ban them and repeating the lie that Mexican immigrants pose a violent risk to this country,” O’Rourke said.

After Blitzer pushed back, O’Rourke doubled down on the comparison. (RELATED: Beto Claims Trans Women Of Color Can Be Killed With ‘Complete Impunity’)

“It is the comparison of last resort. And that is where we are,” siad O’Rourke. “And I don’t mean the last resort politically or last resort in terms of defeating the president in November but the last resort for this country that is descending into an open racism and intolerance and violence led by the president.”

O’Rourke has accused Trump of inciting violence in the past, and was one of several Democratic presidential candidates to blame the president for a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 22 people in O’Rourke’s home town of El Paso earlier this year.