A former Democratic National Committee (DNC) member and former state party chair said DNC chair Tom Perez should step down, using vulgar terminology to describe Perez’s fundraising failures.

“Tom Perez is as useless as tits on a boar hog,” Harpootlian told Politico. “My advice to Tom Perez is quit, get out of the way or do something different.”

The RNC has posted record-setting fundraising numbers this year. It recently raised $27.3 million in September and reported $59.2 million on hand. The RNC’s joint fundraising effort with President Donald Trump’s campaign also raised $125 million in the third quarter of 2019. The joint fundraising effort has raised $308 million so far this year, and has a reported $156 million cash on hand even as Democrats on Capitol Hill ponder impeachment. (RELATED: All The Times The Media Said Trump’s Presidency Was Toast)

Meanwhile, the DNC raised under $7 million last year last month and remains millions of dollars in debt as the 2020 presidential election cycle heats up.