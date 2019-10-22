Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, the first African American ever to hold the position, blasted both President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE’s comparison of the House’s impeachment inquiry to a lynching Tuesday and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamOvernight Defense: Trump weighs leaving some troops in Syria to ‘secure the oil’ | US has pulled 2,000 troops from Afghanistan | Pelosi leads delegation to Afghanistan, Jordan US troops leaving Syria cross into Iraq Graham says he’s open-minded on supporting impeachment: ‘Sure, I mean show me something that is a crime’ MORE’s (R-S.C.) defense of it.

“[T]his is a lynching,” he tweeted, along with a photo of the lynching of George Meadows in Jefferson County, Alabama, in 1889.

He continued, “Trump this is not happening to you and it’s pathetic that you act like you’re such a victim; but it did happen to 147 black people in your state Lindsey. ‘A lynching in every sense’? You should know better.”

Meadows was accused by a mob of men of sexually assaulting a white woman who herself begged them not to kill him, saying she was unsure whether he was the perpetrator. The men repeatedly shot his body after hanging him and distributed photos of his body.

@realDonaldTrump and @LindseyGrahamSC this is a lynching. Trump this is not happening to you and it’s pathetic that you act like you’re such a victim; but it did happen to 147 black people in your state Lindsey. “A lynching in every sense”? You should know better. pic.twitter.com/RQNQaOaLsd — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 22, 2019

Numerous Democrats have condemned Trump’s tweet, including House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking African American in Congress, who said on CNN, “I’m a product of the South. I know the history of that word… that is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using.”

Graham, one of Trump’s most vocal defenders in the Senate, said earlier Tuesday morning that the impeachment inquiry was “a lynching in every sense.”

“I think lynching is being seen as somebody taking the law in their own hands and out to get somebody for no good reason,” he said.