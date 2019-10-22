Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday said President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE’s attacks on the media are “a problem.”

“I think it’s a problem. I don’t love — that’s a bad phrase. I think it’s — we’re all trying to do our job,” he said on CBS on Tuesday when asked about Trump calling mainstream media outlets “the enemy of the people.”

Trump has frequently referred to journalists as “enemies of the people” and accused outlets of promoting “fake news” for publishing articles that cast him in an unflattering light.

While the president has heaped praise on hosts of Fox News’s opinion shows, including Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Mulvaney faces uncertain future after public gaffes Megyn Kelly appearance on Fox News draws more than 4 million viewers MORE and Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamMeet Trump’s most trusted pollsters Who is Kurt Volker and why is he important? Putin says he doesn’t share ‘excitement’ about Greta Thunberg’s UN speech MORE, the network’s news and polling divisions have recently come under fire after surveys showed Trump trailing some 2020 Democratic contenders.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” Trump tweeted earlier this month.

“I think it’s part of the deal, as you guys know. Listen, we’re trying to call balls and strikes. If we can do that every day — be fair to him but also cover the news fairly to all sides — that’s what I’m trying to do,” Baier said, adding that the network takes the broadsides “in stride.”