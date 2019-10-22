Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., looking to increase the number of Republican women in the House, announced her political action committee is backing 11 candidates, Roll Call is reporting.

“I worked with each of these candidates to ensure they are building strong, competitive campaigns, and I’m proud to endorse them today,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik’s political action committee, E-PAC, has contributed $5,000 to each of these candidates: Genevieve Collins in Texas’ 32nd District, Ashley Hinson in Iowa’s 1st District, Maria Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th District, Young Kim in California’s 39th District, Michelle Steel in California’s 48th District, former Rep. Karen Handel in Georgia’s 6th District, Nicole Malliotakis in New York’s 11th District, Chele Farley in New York’s 18th District, Beth Van Duyne in Texas’ 24th District, Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s 1st District, and Amanda Makki in Florida’s 13th District.

Stefanik is scheduled to formally unveil the endorsements on Tuesday at the House GOP’s conference meeting.

According to Roll Call, the House Republican Conference is down to 13 women. Two of them have announced they will not run for re-election in 2020.