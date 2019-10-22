Tuesday, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that after sitting in on all impeachment inquiry depositions that have taken place, the House Democrats have “nothing” to “possibly impeach the president of the United States for.”

When asked what the Democrats do have to continue the impeachment investigation, Zeldin replied that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and his fellow Democrats have been using “creativity” in their questioning to connect dots that do not exist.

“They have creativity in developing a narrative, a story to try to connect all sorts of different dots that aren’t actually connected,” Zeldin stated.

“I see it with the way Chairman Schiff asks his questions inside these depositions,” he explained. “He will make multiple leaps and assumptions, finish it with a simple question. If you give a simple answer, you might think you’re answering a question, but you bought into the premise of this question that has all these different assumptions. It is very leading the way he asks his question.”

