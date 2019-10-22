Graham added on Tuesday night that Trump should get “the same rights that any American has if you’re giving a parking ticket to confront the witnesses against you: can’t be based on hearsay.”

“We cannot allow future presidents and this president to be impeached based on an inquiry in the House that’s never been voted upon that does not allow the president to confront the witnesses against him, to call witnesses on his behalf, and cross-examine people who are accusing him of misdeeds,” he added.

The House is holding near daily closed-door depositions with current and former administration officials as part of their inquiry focused on Trump asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and whether or not he held up aid to try to pressure the country. The inquiry is being overseen by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees.