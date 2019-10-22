(FOX NEWS) — The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Monday evening to table, or set aside, a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The vote was 218 to 185 to table the resolution, which the Republican minority had introduced. All Democrats voted to table the censure resolution, with all Republicans voting against tabling.

Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party earlier this year, voted to table the resolution.

