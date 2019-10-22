Macy’s Inc. has agreed to stop selling fur in its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores by the end of the 2020 fiscal year, the Humane Society of the United States has announced.

The decision is part of a wider trend among fashion brands to champion ethical and sustainable policies in a bid to win over environmentally-savvy younger customers, Reuters explained.

“We have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., said in a statement.

“We’ve listened to our colleagues. … Macy’s private brands are already fur free so expanding this practice across all Macy’s, Inc. is the natural next step,” Gennette said.

“We applaud Macy’s, Inc.’s forward-thinking and principled decision to end the sale of fur by the end of fiscal 2020,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.

“This announcement is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow. With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice.”

Bloomberg explained that Macy’s joins a number of other apparel and fashion companies that have taken steps to end fur sales, including:

Burberry

Chanel

Gucci

Calvin Klein

Jimmy Choo

Kate Spade

Ralph Lauren

Other labels turning their back on fur include Italian luxury labels Versace, Prada and Armani.

The move by Macy’s (M) comes just days after California said it would ban the manufacture and sale of new animal fur products from 2023 after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Saturday.

It is first state-wide fur ban in the nation, and had been sought by animal rights advocates, Reuters reported.

Newsom called the ban “one of the strongest animal rights laws in U.S. history” in a statement.

Second-hand fur products are exempt from the ban, as are fur products used by Native American tribes for spiritual or cultural purposes. The ban does not include leather products or taxidermy.