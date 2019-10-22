Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice let loose Tuesday on Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, calling him a “piece of shit.”

Rice made the comments on “Pod Save the World,” the weekly foreign policy podcast hosted by two veterans of former President Barack Obama’s administration: spokesman Tommy Vietor and advisor Ben Rhodes.

“He’s a piece of shit.” — @AmbassadorRice on Lindsey Graham Hear the rest of her interview on tomorrow’s #PodSaveTheWorld pic.twitter.com/9GQITwlSlg — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 22, 2019

In a preview clip tweeted Tuesday, Rhodes claimed that in order to understand Trump, one also had to understand Benghazi. (RELATED: Susan Rice Hurls Wild Insults At Trump Over His Criticism Of The Iran Deal)

“Right, because Lindsey Graham isn’t just a piece of shit now,” Vietor said.

“He’s been a piece of shit,” Rice added. I said it. I said it, dammit. Finally. He’s a piece of shit.”

“He’s lying. Lying, lying, lying. And raising money off the death of four Americans,” Vietor continued.

Rice went on to say that a Fox News producer told her that she had become the “villain” in the Benghazi narrative because the network needed a target in order to rile up the viewers.

“He said … ‘Making them angry is how they get ratings. And the way to make them angry is to create villains that they can target and vilify. And you always need fresh villains.’”

The full interview with Rice is set to be released Wednesday.