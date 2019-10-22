(FOX NEWS) — Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized after again falling at his home in Georgia, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia,” Deanna Congileo, director of communications for The Carter Center, said in a statement. “He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”

The statement said he’s been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center “for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture.”

