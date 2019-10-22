Former President Jimmy Carter fell Monday for the third time since May, suffering a “minor pelvic fracture.”

The Carter Center released a statement early Tuesday morning, saying, “Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”

The 95-year-old former president fell earlier this month, hitting his forehead on a sharp corner in his home and resulting in a bruised eye and over a dozen stitches. Just days later, Carter was on location at a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville, Tennessee.

He also fell several months ago, fracturing his hip in May.

Carter is recovering from his fall at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia.

The 39th president and his wife Rosalynn recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary, making them the longest-married first couple in American history.