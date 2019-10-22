Joe Biden expressed great outrage and disgust that President Donald Trump compared lynching to the impeachment push by Democrats, but he should have checked his own history on exaggerated statements.

“Impeachment is not “lynching,” it is part of our Constitution,” tweeted Biden.

“Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent,” he added. “It’s despicable.”



In comments from 1998 on CNN, Biden similarly compared impeachment with lynching.

“Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard, the very high bar, that was set by the founders as to what constituted an impeachable offense,” Biden said.

The comments were resurfaced by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.

Video of the comments were circulated on social media to ridicule Biden.

Ironically, Biden presided over the hearing where then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas called accusations against him a “travesty” and “disgusting,” adding that the claims were akin to “a high-tech lynching.”

Here’s Clarence Thomas’ comments:

[embedded content]

Flashback: Clarence Thomas responds to Anita Hill



www.youtube.com

