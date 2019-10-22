Most Republican senators “want Mike Pence” over President Donald Trump, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough argued Tuesday, and they would do so if they could vote on a “secret ballot.”

“If there were a secret ballot in the Senate this morning, [Vice President] Mike Pence would be president by noon,” Scarborough, the “Morning Joe” co-host, declared on his program. “It is that clear. They want Trump out. They want Mike Pence in.

“They want to return to conservative principles,” Scarborough said. “They want a return to conservative issues.”

Pence would be the next in line if President Trump were removed from office, followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., though the possibility likelihood of either Republican being ousted is currently unlikely.

Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry in the House that Pelosi announced last month. He has steadily slammed the probe as a “witch hunt.”

Scarborough said Tuesday that Republican senators “want to talk about policy” instead of Trump’s attempts to “loot the federal treasury to make hundreds of thousands of dollars” at his resorts.

“They want to get back to business,” he said. “Trump’s recklessness won’t allow them to do that.”