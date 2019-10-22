Joy Behar, arguably the most left-leaning co-host on “The View,” vigorously defended former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a segment on Monday’s program — and without a drop of evidence to back up her claims.

“Hillary was right about almost everything,” Behar said. “She’s been exonerated with that nonsense that they pulled about her server already.”

What led to Behar’s statement?

Behar’s praise came on the heels of co-host Sunny Hostin defending Clinton’s suggestion that the Russians are “grooming” Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard as a third-party candidate.

“I mean, honestly, Hillary’s been dead on with so many things,” Hostin said. “She told us about Russia. She told us about the probable interference during the debates. She was secretary of state. She has deep knowledge about world issues. I thought, ‘Where’s the lie?'”

Hostin also said Gabbard — a U.S. representative from Hawaii and a decorated military veteran — has “never renounced the Russian support. There’ve been about 20 Russian bot websites that have supported her since she’s announced her run for the presidency.”

Behar loved that.

“She hasn’t denied it. She hasn’t said anything in her tweets — ‘How dare you! That’s outrageous! Of course I’m not!’ She didn’t say that,” Behar declared. “She’s just going after Hillary.” An MSNBC panel said much the same.

However, CNN’s Van Jones ripped Clinton for her “smear” against Gabbard with “no facts” accompanying it, and Gabbard herself noted to Fox News that the “New York Times put out an article saying that I’m a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia — completely despicable.”

And while Behar noted she’s not saying Gabbard “is an agent,” Behar said she believes Gabbard “could be a useful idiot the way [President Donald] Trump is a useful idiot to the Russians.”

Regarding Behar’s claim that Clinton was “exonerated” over the “nonsense” email scandal, the actual findings don’t go quite that far. The State Department’s internal investigation determined that 38 people were “culpable” in 91 cases of sending classified information in messages that ended up in Clinton’s personal email, the Associated Press said, adding that none of the 38 were named and some don’t work at the State Department anymore.

Oh, but there’s more!

Behar was far from finished as she turned her attention to the Republicans and ripped them, saying the GOP “knows that they cannot win without interference from Russia and maybe voter suppression. They cannot win!”

Conspicuous by her absence was co-host Meghan McCain, who typically battles Behar and other lefties on the panel of “The View.” In her stead, co-host Abby Huntsman offered some pushback on the Clinton endorsements, saying the former secretary of state was “clueless” for her attacks on Gabbard and that division in the Democratic Party “gives the Russians exactly what they want.”

[embedded content]

Hillary Implies Tulsi Boosted by Russians | The View



youtu.be



(H/T: NewsBusters)